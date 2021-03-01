Goodfood Market Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Goodfood Market in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$91.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.21 million.

In other news, Director Donald John Olds sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.19, for a total transaction of C$263,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at C$824,337.50.

