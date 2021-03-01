Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.95) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GOSS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gossamer Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $713.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.34. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 87.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.