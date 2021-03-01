Gossip Coin Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 44.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 1st. Gossip Coin has a total market capitalization of $15,752.84 and approximately $5.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 53.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Gossip Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

