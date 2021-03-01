Graft (GRFT) Market Cap Reaches $290,087.13

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Graft has a total market cap of $290,087.13 and $298.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.31 or 0.00463473 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000765 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000807 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Graft

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

Buying and Selling Graft

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

