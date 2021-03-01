GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Shares Up 5.2%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) shares shot up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.44. 2,133,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,478,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EAF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 297,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $2,999,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,230,731 shares of company stock valued at $226,029,188. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 55.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrafTech International Company Profile (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

