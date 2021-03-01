Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR) declared a final dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Grange Resources’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$0.22.
About Grange Resources
Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Grange Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grange Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.