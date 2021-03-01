Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Trading Up 16.8%

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) shares were up 16.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $139.00 and last traded at $136.69. Approximately 114,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 91,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.98.

The company has a market capitalization of $949.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of -0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Gravity by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gravity during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gravity by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gravity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.