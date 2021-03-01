Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Trading Up 16.8%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) shares were up 16.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $139.00 and last traded at $136.69. Approximately 114,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 91,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.98.

The company has a market capitalization of $949.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of -0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Gravity by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gravity during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gravity by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

