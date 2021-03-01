Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.68

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.68 and last traded at $54.17, with a volume of 38017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.79.

GSBC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $749.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.63.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

