Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLLY opened at $28.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27. Great Wall Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

