Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GWLLY opened at $28.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27. Great Wall Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37.
Great Wall Motor Company Profile
