Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer Acquires C$86,904.00 in Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$86,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,059.69.

TSE:GWO traded up C$0.71 on Monday, hitting C$33.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,347,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,883. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a one year low of C$18.88 and a one year high of C$33.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.79. The company has a current ratio of 15.84, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

GWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. CSFB upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price (down previously from C$37.00) on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

