Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.50

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.23, with a volume of 289534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

GWB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 263.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 32.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

