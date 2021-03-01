Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Short Interest Down 82.4% in February

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the January 28th total of 247,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,754,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GRCU stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. 4,168,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,374,011. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Company Profile

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc operates various services and products in the medical marijuana and botanical industry. It focuses on the production, distribution, and management of cannabis-derived products. The company's products comprise nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbs/botanicals, sports nutrition, and specialty products.

