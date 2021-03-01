Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Jeffrey Osher Sells 56,023 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Jeffrey Osher sold 56,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $2,833,643.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,626.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Jeffrey Osher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 8th, Jeffrey Osher sold 13,500 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $824,040.00.
- On Wednesday, January 6th, Jeffrey Osher sold 139,990 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $8,372,801.90.
- On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jeffrey Osher sold 1,230 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $72,594.60.
- On Friday, December 18th, Jeffrey Osher sold 8,880 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $525,696.00.
Green Dot stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.93. 576,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,815. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $64.97.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after purchasing an additional 44,406 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter valued at $3,270,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 188,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 536.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 321,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 81.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities cut Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.
