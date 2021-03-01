Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Jeffrey Osher Sells 56,023 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Jeffrey Osher sold 56,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $2,833,643.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,626.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Osher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Green Dot alerts:

On Friday, January 8th, Jeffrey Osher sold 13,500 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $824,040.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Jeffrey Osher sold 139,990 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $8,372,801.90.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jeffrey Osher sold 1,230 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $72,594.60.

On Friday, December 18th, Jeffrey Osher sold 8,880 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $525,696.00.

Green Dot stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.93. 576,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,815. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. Green Dot’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after purchasing an additional 44,406 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter valued at $3,270,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 188,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 536.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 321,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 81.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities cut Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.