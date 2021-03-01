Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in February

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GNCGY remained flat at $$7.59 during trading hours on Monday. Greencore Group has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $999.06 million, a PE ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNCGY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC upgraded Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

