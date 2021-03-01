Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.32 and last traded at $16.03. 282,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 249,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $304.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.30. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, President David Wyles sold 63,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $949,580.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,137 shares in the company, valued at $949,580.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 238.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

