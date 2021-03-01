GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) Short Interest Update

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 829.7% from the January 28th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $2,670,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in GreenVision Acquisition by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 430,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 36,743 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in GreenVision Acquisition by 4,111.0% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 526,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 514,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in GreenVision Acquisition by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 91,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Get GreenVision Acquisition alerts:

Shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31. GreenVision Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Greenvision Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in the life sciences and healthcare industries in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GreenVision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenVision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.