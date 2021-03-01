GridCoin (GRC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $16,282.00

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. GridCoin has a total market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $16,282.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

About GridCoin

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,970,281 coins and its circulating supply is 412,317,249 coins. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

