Grin (GRIN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $28.53 million and $6.00 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,908.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,562.14 or 0.03194035 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.81 or 0.00353340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $499.49 or 0.01021286 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.56 or 0.00463232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.05 or 0.00374268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.30 or 0.00250062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00022401 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 66,785,220 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

