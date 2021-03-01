Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00. Groupon traded as high as $50.72 and last traded at $49.36, with a volume of 102706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Groupon by 83.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,807 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Groupon by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.58.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Groupon Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

