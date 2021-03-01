GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Up 13.6%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) rose 13.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.98 and last traded at $51.82. Approximately 2,563,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,791,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GRWG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GrowGeneration has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,013.80 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth approximately $479,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

