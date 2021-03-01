Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Short Interest Up 423.0% in February

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a growth of 423.0% from the January 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:GRUSF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.23. 169,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,687. Grown Rogue International has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.
Grown Rogue International Company Profile
See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Grown Rogue International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grown Rogue International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.