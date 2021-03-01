Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Short Interest Up 423.0% in February

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a growth of 423.0% from the January 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GRUSF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.23. 169,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,687. Grown Rogue International has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.

Get Grown Rogue International alerts:

Grown Rogue International Company Profile

Grown Rogue International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis products in Canada and the United States. It offers flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; flower pre-rolls; vape cartridges; concentrates; and chocolate edibles.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Grown Rogue International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grown Rogue International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.