Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 691,500 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the January 28th total of 4,051,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,387,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

GPORQ stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.09. 1,626,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,799,729. Gulfport Energy has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.58.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

