H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Short Interest Update

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the January 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HLUYY stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $38.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.83. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $43.05.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. H. Lundbeck A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLUYY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H. Lundbeck A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

