H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Short Interest Update

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the January 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
HLUYY stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $38.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.83. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $43.05.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. H. Lundbeck A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.
About H. Lundbeck A/S
H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.
Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.