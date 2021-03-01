Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.25

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halfords Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $821.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.32.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

