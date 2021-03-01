Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) (LON:HFD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $344.00

Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) (LON:HFD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 344 ($4.49) and last traded at GBX 341.50 ($4.46), with a volume of 824305 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 289.50 ($3.78).

The company has a market capitalization of £680.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 281.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 239.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34.

Get Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Graham Stapleton sold 185,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85), for a total transaction of £548,322.40 ($716,386.73).

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.