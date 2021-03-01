Hallador Energy (HNRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect Hallador Energy to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HNRG opened at $1.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HNRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.