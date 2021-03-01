Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,415,337 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 60,547 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Halliburton worth $26,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 66.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Halliburton by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $21.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

