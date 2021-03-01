Hamilton Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 88,321 AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 88,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,000. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned about 0.53% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSOS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $775,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,188,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $48.95 on Monday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $55.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.18.

