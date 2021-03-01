Hamilton Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Hamilton Wealth LLC decreased its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the period. Canopy Growth accounts for 1.5% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CGC shares. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.51.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $33.46 on Monday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

