Hamilton Wealth LLC Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.7% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $241.63 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $653.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.