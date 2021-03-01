Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $11.38 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 122.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,738 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 5.8% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $11,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,303.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 283.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $76.32 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $80.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.53.

