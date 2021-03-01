Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $2.10 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GBIL. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,184,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,271,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,277,000 after purchasing an additional 526,283 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,587,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.14 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $100.12 and a one year high of $100.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.13 and its 200-day moving average is $100.20.

