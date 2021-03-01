Hamilton Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Hamilton Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,346 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,160,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,334,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162,161 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,316,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,715,000 after acquiring an additional 295,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,651,000 after acquiring an additional 945,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,958,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $140.67 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.86.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

