Hamilton Wealth LLC Sells 17,885 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Hamilton Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,885 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 2.4% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 939,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 596,977 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $16.59 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

