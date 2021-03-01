Hamilton Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Hamilton Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,072 shares during the quarter. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile comprises approximately 3.2% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,236,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,039,000 after buying an additional 1,578,370 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 565.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 863,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after buying an additional 733,495 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,160.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 393,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after buying an additional 375,856 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,691,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $53.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.35.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

