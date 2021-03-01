Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 46,878 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 459.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,878 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,760,000 after buying an additional 13,735,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,220,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,293 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,783,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,906,000 after purchasing an additional 911,522 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 574.6% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 797,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after acquiring an additional 679,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB opened at $54.87 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.03.

