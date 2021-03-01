Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 459.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 258,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,358,000 after acquiring an additional 212,341 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $243.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.08. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $268.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $1,321,144.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,455 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

