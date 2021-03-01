Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Generac by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $329.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.01. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $279.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.85.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

