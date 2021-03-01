Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.08% of Insperity worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Insperity by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Insperity by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSP. Truist increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Shares of NSP opened at $88.70 on Monday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.00 and its 200-day moving average is $78.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,863.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

