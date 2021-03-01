Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.76 Million Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,083 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in NRG Energy by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $36.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $43.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.61.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

