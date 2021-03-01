Hancock Whitney Corp Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,574 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Velanne Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 593,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 103,296 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 124,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 58,117 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 270,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 97,040 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,136,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

NYSE:VST opened at $17.25 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

