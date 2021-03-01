Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 2,503 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $650,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.44.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $145.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

