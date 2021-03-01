Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 77.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JCI stock opened at $55.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.68. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $56.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,030. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

