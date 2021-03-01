Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in TopBuild by 863.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLD opened at $190.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $224.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.28 and a 200 day moving average of $179.53.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

