Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,255 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in KLA by 116.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after acquiring an additional 534,158 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 91.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,910,000 after buying an additional 263,710 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at about $37,204,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,535,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 31.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,622,000 after buying an additional 93,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $311.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.11. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $342.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

