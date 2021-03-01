Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Update

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the January 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hannover Rück stock opened at $84.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $56.15 and a 12-month high of $94.90.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HVRRY. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

