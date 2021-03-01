HARD Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $71.48 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $71.48 million and $27.66 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HARD Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $243.55 or 0.00506028 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00071432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00076985 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00078144 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00053884 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.21 or 0.00447132 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00187458 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

HARD Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

