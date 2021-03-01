Harmony (ONE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $45.38 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Harmony has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $263.75 million and approximately $45.38 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00054869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.71 or 0.00758071 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00030461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00060447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00028624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00041209 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,943,074,988 coins and its circulating supply is 9,266,059,988 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

