Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Harsco in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $508.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.59 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

HSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harsco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $16.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34. Harsco has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $22.18.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harsco by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,007,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after buying an additional 649,536 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,439,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,939,000 after buying an additional 930,927 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Harsco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,322,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,743,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,216,000 after acquiring an additional 513,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Harsco by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,172,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 467,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

