Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) rose 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.58. Approximately 776,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 394,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

HSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Get Harsco alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 77.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $508.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Harsco by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,007,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 649,536 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 61.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,439,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,939,000 after purchasing an additional 930,927 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Harsco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Harsco by 41.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,743,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,216,000 after acquiring an additional 513,544 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Harsco by 66.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,172,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 467,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.