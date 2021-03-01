Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) rose 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.58. Approximately 776,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 394,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.
HSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 77.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Harsco by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,007,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 649,536 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 61.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,439,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,939,000 after purchasing an additional 930,927 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Harsco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Harsco by 41.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,743,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,216,000 after acquiring an additional 513,544 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Harsco by 66.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,172,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 467,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.
Harsco Company Profile (NYSE:HSC)
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
